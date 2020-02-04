UrduPoint.com
Issue Of Dual Nationality Of Pakistanis To Be Taken Up With Malaysia: NA Committee Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Issue of dual nationality of Pakistanis to be taken up with Malaysia: NA committee told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Interior was informed on Monday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was asked to initiate negotiations with the Government of Malaysia on the issue of granting dual nationality to Pakistanis living in that country.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

The Secretary Interior told the meeting that the Malaysian Government had been urged to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates.

The bill titled "The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2019" was discussed and recommended by the committee for passage by the National Assembly.

The member P&D Capital Development Authority briefed the committee about the issue of buildings sealed in Golra/E-11, Islamabad.

The Secretary said the Islamabad High Court in its judgment dated 09-07-2018 declared those constructions illegal. In compliance of the judgment, the federal government constituted a commission to review the existing master plan of capital city.

The Federal Commission had recommended regularization of existing structures through a study by independent consultant. The federal cabinet had also approved the recommendation and accordingly asked for hiring of consultant by the Planning Commission. The committee directed to expedite the process to provide a solution to affectees.

The representative of the Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) briefed the committee about the joint venture between FECHS and National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS).

The committee was informed that land of the NAECHS had been encroached. The FECHS informed that the society faced issues in demarcation.

The committee directed the Deputy Commissioner to resolve the demarcation issues of the society.

The committee also directed the FECHS to provide plots to the members of NAECHS and submit report to the committee. The committee also decided to invite FIA in the next meeting for briefing the committee on the case referred to it.

