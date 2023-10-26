Issue of evacuation of illegally resident foreigners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa discusses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan said the evacuation program for illegally staying foreigners has been finalised and legal action will be taken against those who disturb the process of evacuation.

Muhammad Azam Khan said in a statement issued here on Thursday that these people can return voluntarily by November 1, and the provincial government will help them in every possible way.

He said that legal action will be taken from November 1, in which returns will be made from designated places.

At these places, the administration will take care of the temporary accommodation and food and the elderly, children and women according to the laws and traditions, said CM KP.

Currently, temporary locations are being prepared in Peshawar, Haripur, and Landi Kotal, Azam Khan added.

A program has also been set up for foreigners coming from other provinces, Azam Khan said

Medicines and other health facilities will also be provided along with the temporary posting of doctors at these temporary places, the Chief Minister said

The government is hopeful that the return of these people will be amicable, Azam Khan said.

Citizens are requested not to give shelter to illegally staying foreigners and not to involve them in business, the Chief Minister said.