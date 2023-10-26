Open Menu

Issue Of Evacuation Of Illegally Resident Foreigners In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Discusses

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Issue of evacuation of illegally resident foreigners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa discusses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan said the evacuation program for illegally staying foreigners has been finalised and legal action will be taken against those who disturb the process of evacuation.

Muhammad Azam Khan said in a statement issued here on Thursday that these people can return voluntarily by November 1, and the provincial government will help them in every possible way.

He said that legal action will be taken from November 1, in which returns will be made from designated places.

At these places, the administration will take care of the temporary accommodation and food and the elderly, children and women according to the laws and traditions, said CM KP.

Currently, temporary locations are being prepared in Peshawar, Haripur, and Landi Kotal, Azam Khan added.

A program has also been set up for foreigners coming from other provinces, Azam Khan said

Medicines and other health facilities will also be provided along with the temporary posting of doctors at these temporary places, the Chief Minister said

The government is hopeful that the return of these people will be amicable, Azam Khan said.

of illegally staying foreigners, Mohammad Azam Khan.

Citizens are requested not to give shelter to illegally staying foreigners and not to involve them in business, the Chief Minister said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Haripur Landi Kotal November Women From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

40 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

41 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan