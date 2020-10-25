Issue of IIOJK can lead to another Kargil conflict, lawmaker warns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly Sardar Mian Zubair Mahmood Chanar said incessant use of Indian brute force in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) could lead to erupt another Kargil conflict, with this time nobody came ahead to save India from humiliation as Prime Minister Imran Khan never took dictation over national cause and interest.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said former president Gen Pervaiz Musharraf was a brave soldier who had crushed India after breaking into its own house. Alas! Nawaz Sharif had lost a won-battle upon dictation of the then US President Bill Clinton, he lamented.

Condemning Indian long-held brutalities broadly witnessed in IIOJK, he said it was a great tragedy that whenever anybody crossed Line of Control (LoC) either mistakenly or under some negligence, its dead body was thrown across other side of the border.

He said holding protest for freedom of Kashmiris following fast approaching Black Day on October 27 was their foremost right, "but remember that we would lift up guns if no solution would be rolled out to achieve our right", he said.

"Another Kargil is set to take place to push back India from its illegal confiscation at the Indian held-valley" he said.

Chanar was foreseeing of constituting a regional Islamic block with Afghanistan and Iran to be its key members to descend on India to liberate Kashmir in near future. "Because only protest wouldn't result in success" he said and adding that protest is the first weapon, last weapon is ultimately rested upon waging jihad and now time was ripe for it" he stated.

He said soon the world would witness that we would confront India same like of China who had caught its forces at Ladakh after controlling about 130 kilometers of the area was under Chinese control.

Referring current phase of protest launched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the lawmaker said that the incumbent government would complete its five years tenure as validated by the constitution of the country. However, he apprised that electoral candidates would pass through strict scrutiny process to contest the next general election, with no wrong person would be enabled to file nomination papers.

Replying to a question over predition of PML-N senior leader Javed Hashmi that PTI's government would be packing back in coming December, he said Hashmi was his respectable elder, but anybody dreaming of bringing an end of the government is living no where but fool's paradise. One must get retired after 60 years of age, he mocked at him in a veiled remark.

He called PDM as a big nexus of 'thieves and robbers' who got united to protect their vested interests and were out to grab another NRO. I must tell them that no NRO would be granted to anybody as happened in the past. He said accountability would be conducted across the board.

He said Nawaz Sharif and allies had plundered the country to which they were answerable to the nation.

He said the government was moving on right track and no scandal – whether morally or financially had emerged out since it came into power.