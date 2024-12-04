Issue Of Missing Persons To Be Solved Once And For All Times, SCP Told
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Federal Cabinet has formed a sub-committee to look into the matter of missing persons in order to resolve the issue once and for all.
This was stated by the Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Javed Iqbal while arguing before the six-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday.
The AGP pleaded before the Court that the Federal Government is concerned about the issue of missing persons and has formed a sub-committee of the cabinet to look into the matter and make recommendations.
The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, issued notices to the Federation, the Ministry of Interior and all other parties in the case to produce their reports before the court in the next hearing to be conducted in the coming week.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail, during the proceedings, observed that this is a significantly important case. Thousands of people are reported missing and cases have been filed in the High Courts and the Supreme Court, he said.
Politicians like Barrister Aitzaz and Latif Khosa were present in the Court.
Mandokhail said this issue needs to be addressed by the parliament. However, the Court continued to observe that such a serious issue can not be addressed through mere words without action.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired from the AGP as to how many missing persons were being recovered by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (COIED).
Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, questioned, that the COIED has the data. What does the data say about the culprits behind the disappearance? What do the recovered people say about their abductors?
Justice Jamal Mandokhial, while indicating some previous incidents of forced disappearance, said that some missing persons after being recovered said that were not missing and were in the Northern Areas for rest and fun.
Justice Musarrat Hilali, while addressing ASC Latif Khosa, questioned him, that people from your party too were gone missing. What was their statement about the abductors on their return?
ASC Khosa responded to the Court and said that their kids would be abducted if they spoke.
Justice Naeem Afghan referred to a case in the Balochistan High Court, in which 25 lawyers were directed by the court to go to the homes of the missing persons after they arrived back. Nobody was however willing to appear before the court. One purpose of this exercise was to know if some individuals from the Army are involved, the Court may ask for their court martial, he added.
‘Solution to the issue of forced disappearance is on all the stakeholders to sit together and sort out the way out’, Justice Mandokhial remarked.
The Court adjourned the hearing for next week and served notices to the federation and the Ministry of Interior for fresh reports on the issue.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bandits kill man during dacoity55 seconds ago
-
Pakistan holds potential in shaping peace & prosperity amid Global Power shifts: Speakers11 minutes ago
-
Railways reunite around 684 vulnerable children with heirs in ten months31 minutes ago
-
Medical expert urges early screening as crucial for detecting ovarian cancer among women31 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for anti-polio drive in district31 minutes ago
-
PFC to join 5th Pak-Africa trade conference in Ethiopia on Jan 1541 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH organises awareness session on transgender community51 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 209 kg drugs in three operations51 minutes ago
-
President, PM grieved over death of ex-Naval chief Admiral Yasturul Haq2 hours ago
-
DC visits Havelian to address public issues2 hours ago
-
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Iraqi PM, Defence, Interior Ministers, Chief of Defence Forces2 hours ago
-
Khunjerab Pass operationalized for trade round the year2 hours ago