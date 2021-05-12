UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issue Of Palestine Is Not A Matter Of Any State Or Region, It Is A Collective Issue Of The Muslim Ummah. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:22 PM

Issue of Palestine is not a matter of any state or region, it is a collective issue of the Muslim Ummah. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

There is an urgent need to condemn Israel at every forum and to call for a positive solution from the international community, overcoming sectarian and border differences

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) There is an urgent need to condemn Israel at every forum and to call for a positive solution from the international community, overcoming sectarian and border differences.

Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q Lahore, May 12, 2021: Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q, Punjab, in a press release, said that the recent atrocities and barbarism in Palestine are reprehensible and worrying.

Beyond Sectarianism and border differences, there is an urgent need to condemn Israel at every forum and call for a positive solution from the international community. He further said that the issue of Palestine is not a matter of any state or region, it is a collective issue of the Muslim Ummah.

