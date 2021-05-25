Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan has expressed his satisfaction over resolving the issue of repairing a damaged water line of Deh 108 opposite Noor CNG Mirpurkhas on his intervention

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan has expressed his satisfaction over resolving the issue of repairing a damaged water line of Deh 108 opposite Noor CNG Mirpurkhas on his intervention.

Faisal Mukhtiar filed a complaint in January 2021 alleging inter alia inordinate delay of five to six years in repairing of damaged water line of Deh 108, Mirpurkhas by the officials of Public Health Engineering despite of repeated approaches, as result the inhabitants facing problems due to regular interruptions in supply of water, said a statement issued here Tuesday.

He, therefore, solicited intervention from the Ombudsman office.

The complaint was admitted assigned to Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman's Regional office Mirpurkhas who took up the matter with the concerned authorities and heard the parties.

The Executive Engineer concerned reported that damaged waterline of the area has been repaired and matter stands resolved.

The complainant in his written statement while confirming the position, expressed his thankfulness for providing assistance in resolving the long pending issue of the area.