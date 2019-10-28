Issues always be resolved through talks in democratic system: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said holding peaceful protest was political practice and constitutional right of every political party but issues would always be resolved through negotiations in a democratic system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said holding peaceful protest was political practice and constitutional right of every political party but issues would always be resolved through negotiations in a democratic system.

The Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to grab power through Azadi March but would not achieve success in his objectives, he categorically said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Supreme Court had already directed the Maulana to protest at one place and the agreement was signed between administration and JUI-F to stage sit-in at Peshawar Morr, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

He said Maulana had remained part of Pervaiz Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif's regimes, those were champions of corruption and looted the national exchequer ruthlessly.

He questioned that why he was not protesting against them to recover such wealth.

Ali Muhammad said both the previous governments of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had ruined the national institutions and economy. Due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the country's economy was improving and institutions revamping.

Replying to a question, he said in fact the PTI government believed in freedom of expression and never imposed curb on media. He lauded the role of national media in highlighting all aspects of the issues positively.