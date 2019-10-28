UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issues Always Be Resolved Through Talks In Democratic System: Ali Muhammad Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:54 PM

Issues always be resolved through talks in democratic system: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said holding peaceful protest was political practice and constitutional right of every political party but issues would always be resolved through negotiations in a democratic system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said holding peaceful protest was political practice and constitutional right of every political party but issues would always be resolved through negotiations in a democratic system.

The Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to grab power through Azadi March but would not achieve success in his objectives, he categorically said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Supreme Court had already directed the Maulana to protest at one place and the agreement was signed between administration and JUI-F to stage sit-in at Peshawar Morr, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

He said Maulana had remained part of Pervaiz Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif's regimes, those were champions of corruption and looted the national exchequer ruthlessly.

He questioned that why he was not protesting against them to recover such wealth.

Ali Muhammad said both the previous governments of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had ruined the national institutions and economy. Due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the country's economy was improving and institutions revamping.

Replying to a question, he said in fact the PTI government believed in freedom of expression and never imposed curb on media. He lauded the role of national media in highlighting all aspects of the issues positively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Pervez Musharraf Azadi March Muslim Media All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hassan observed peace ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry urges govt t ..

1 minute ago

Delay of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in China Caused ..

1 minute ago

FBR to apprehend smuggled vehicles likely to be tr ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister should contest next elections from ..

14 minutes ago

Iraqi Parliament to Form Committee for Constitutio ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.