Issues Between Govt, TLP Settled: Interior Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 17, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister  

Rana Sanaullah says talks have primarily focused on measures to curb incidents of blasphemy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has called off its "Pakistan Bachao March" after successful negotiations with the government.

He was addressing a press conference flanked by TLP's leader Shafiq Amini in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Minister said that talks were primarily focused on measures to curb incidents of blasphemy.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government also accepted other demands of TLP, including a reduction in petrol prices.

The TLP leader appreciated the government for avoiding confrontation, unlike its predecessor.

