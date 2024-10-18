Issues Hindering Plots For Journalists At RUDA Resolved: Azma Bokhari
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced that the case regarding plots designated for journalists in RUDA has been resolved, along with the lifting of the stay order
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced that the case regarding plots designated for journalists in RUDA has been resolved, along with the lifting of the stay order.
"All eligible journalists will be granted five-marla plots. More than 3,200 journalists will receive plots under this scheme. A 10% quota has also been reserved for DGPR employees," she stated.
Speaking to the media, she congratulated all journalists in Lahore, saying, "Our hard work has paid off. This matter had been pending in court for a long time, and today the stay has been lifted." She acknowledged the cooperation of Arshad Ansari, President of the Lahore Press Club, in this effort.
Bokhari mentioned that they have a list of Lahore Press Club members, and those who are non-member journalists with ten years of experience can also submit applications. Journalists who have been associated with any media house for ten years only need to submit their salary slips for one year along with their application, she added.
She emphasized, "No cameraman is inferior, and no reporter is superior; everyone is equal in my eyes. All will receive five-marla plots without any discrimination." Azma Bokhari expressed her happiness at being able to achieve something positive for media persons, adding that the 10% quota for DGPR employees allows them to apply as well.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15
Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 212 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured11 minutes ago
-
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony11 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central11 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law11 minutes ago
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari23 minutes ago
-
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting23 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM approves new price control mechanism4 minutes ago
-
Benazir Bhutto's epitome of courage among women, says governor Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 2 brothers injured in car-motorcycle crash in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago