Issues Hindering Plots For Journalists At RUDA Resolved: Azma Bokhari

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 09:58 PM

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced that the case regarding plots designated for journalists in RUDA has been resolved, along with the lifting of the stay order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced that the case regarding plots designated for journalists in RUDA has been resolved, along with the lifting of the stay order.

"All eligible journalists will be granted five-marla plots. More than 3,200 journalists will receive plots under this scheme. A 10% quota has also been reserved for DGPR employees," she stated.

Speaking to the media, she congratulated all journalists in Lahore, saying, "Our hard work has paid off. This matter had been pending in court for a long time, and today the stay has been lifted." She acknowledged the cooperation of Arshad Ansari, President of the Lahore Press Club, in this effort.

Bokhari mentioned that they have a list of Lahore Press Club members, and those who are non-member journalists with ten years of experience can also submit applications. Journalists who have been associated with any media house for ten years only need to submit their salary slips for one year along with their application, she added.

She emphasized, "No cameraman is inferior, and no reporter is superior; everyone is equal in my eyes. All will receive five-marla plots without any discrimination." Azma Bokhari expressed her happiness at being able to achieve something positive for media persons, adding that the 10% quota for DGPR employees allows them to apply as well.

