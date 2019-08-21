UrduPoint.com
Issues In Industrial Zones To Be Resolved On Priority: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:51 PM

Sindh Minister for Commerce and Trade and Cooperative Societies Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that Sindh government was keen to resolve the issues of industrial zones across Sindh including water, gas, electricity supplies and infrastructure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Commerce and Trade and Cooperative Societies Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that Sindh government was keen to resolve the issues of industrial zones across Sindh including water, gas, electricity supplies and infrastructure.

This he said while talking to various delegations in his office here on Wednesday, said a statement.

He said that no doubt, industrial zones have been facing different problems but we were committed to look into the matter on priority basis.

Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo said that a high level meeting with industrialists, government departments and with all other stakeholders along with office bearers of Industrial zones would be convened soon to solve their issues.

