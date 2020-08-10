Issues of deepening cooperation with WHO were discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

An online meeting of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs R.Meredov and the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan N.Amannepesov with the Director of the European Regional Bureau of the World Health Organization Dr. Hans Kluge took place

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020) An online meeting of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs R.Meredov and the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan N.Amannepesov with the Director of the European Regional Bureau of the World Health Organization Dr.

Hans Kluge took place.

As part of a constructive conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, in particular, effective cooperation between Turkmenistan and WHO in the field of countering the spread of a new type of coronavirus infection.

As is known, during the video meeting of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the Director General of WHO, which took place a few days ago, the initiatives put forward by our country were fully supported by the head of this organization.

In this connection, the head of state gave specific instructions to the heads of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan to establish coordinated work with the relevant WHO structures.

In order to fulfill these instructions and comprehensively implement the priority tasks in the field of human health, during the meeting, the heads of the relevant state structures of our country once again emphasized the need to increase international cooperation aimed at jointly combating the spread of acute infectious diseases.

Also during the meeting, a positive assessment was given on the current epidemiological situation in our country and the progress in implementing the recommendations of the WHO mission experts who recently visited Turkmenistan, was discussed.

In this context, based on the instructions of the head of state, the need, taking into account the requirements of the time, to make every effort to increase the effectiveness of measures taken in the fight against infectious and non-infectious diseases and in their prevention was especially noted.

The intensification of cooperation in the area of scientific diplomacy, the creation of the necessary conditions for a systematic exchange of views between medical scientists, experts and specialists in other fields also became a topic for discussion during the conversation with the Director of WHO / Europe.

Turkmen side once again confirmed that it will continue to adhere to the recommendations of authoritative international structures and continue active cooperation with the World Health Organization within the framework of joint projects and programs.