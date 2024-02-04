- Home
Issues Of Drinking Water, Sanitation Services In PK 76 To Be Addressed If Voted To Power: Salman Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Candidate for PK-76, Salman Khan here Sunday said that issues of clean drinking water and sanitation services in PK 76 would be addressed if voted to power in election 2024 by the people.
Addressing election corner meetings at Badabar and Musazai areas, Salman Khan said that focus would be made on addressing challenges of inadequate education and healthcare services in PK-76 and development projects would be initiated with consultation of the area elders.
He said the constituency was overlooked for development in the past and all available resources would be utalized for speedy uplift of the area.
Besides addressing issue of low electricity voltage and unemployment, he said that technical education institutions would be established for speedy jobs creation.
He said that people of the constituency faced difficulty to find dignified jobs abroad due to lack of technical skills.
Besides installation of street lights, he said that sports grounds would be established to provide better jobs facilities to youth.
Salman urged people to exercise their right of franchise wisely and elect honest and committed leadership with a will to address their problems swiftly.
APP/fam
