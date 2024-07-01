Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Pullain Baloch on Monday said the issues faced by the federal information departments working in Quetta would be resolved on priority basis whereas efforts would be taken to strengthen the state-owned media organizations with modern tools to promote the pro-public narrative

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Pullain Baloch on Monday said the issues faced by the Federal information departments working in Quetta would be resolved on priority basis whereas efforts would be taken to strengthen the state-owned media organizations with modern tools to promote the pro-public narrative.

The Chairman made these remarks during his visit to the offices of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Quetta Bureau, ptv Quetta Station and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) station.

Pullain Baloch said that he will try to resolve the problems of the federal information institutions functioning in the provincial capital of Balochistan in order to bring innovation and improvement in the work of the institutions.

He said that the purpose of his first visit to the institutions of the Ministry of Information at Quetta after being elected as the chairman was his ownership.

"Balochistan is the most important unit of the country and this most important unit will not be allowed to be neglected under any circumstances," he added.

The chairman of the committee said that he believed in practical work and would raise voice on the floor of the National Assembly to further improve the standard of PTV Bolan's programs.

Pullain Baloch said that PTV Quetta has played a vital role in exhibiting and highlighting the culture and artistic heritage of Balochistan.

He said that the Quetta stations of the federal information departments have been done positive and constructive work for the promotion of the local languages and culture of Balochistan.

APP Bureau Chief Nazar Muhammad Jamali briefed the Chairman of Standing Committee on the functioning of the Bureau. The latter assured that the issues being faced by the APP Bureau would be addressed on priority basis.

Earlier, during his visit to the Radio Pakistan Quetta Station, the chairman of standing committee Pullain Baloch highlighted that the Radio Pakistan had an effective reach even in remote areas of the country, and emphasized to carry out efforts for enhancing PBC programs.

He also assured that the problems being faced by PTV Quetta station would be highlighted at committee forum to address the issue and bring improvement in the Pakistan Television Quetta centre.