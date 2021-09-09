UrduPoint.com

Issues Of Orakzai District To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Issues of Orakzai district to be resolved on priority basis: Deputy Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday held an open court at Ghiljo, Upper Orakzai to solve people's problems at their doors steps.

The open court chaired by Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Khalid.

Local people and elders while apprising the district administration about their issues have demanded to conduct survey of their damaged houses and compensation, water supply schemes , pavement of streets, repairing of roads, parking lot in front of Ghiljo hospital and availability of essential medicines at basic health units.

Deputy Commissioner said that provincial government has approved Rs.

1.5 billion under integrated development program to solve the problems of the district and assured to meet all genuine demands of people .

He asked local people to form a representative committee to be in touch with Assistant Commissioner, Upper Orakzai regarding their issues.

He directed Assistant Commissioner and officers of all departments to resolve people's issues at the earliest.

Member provincial assembly Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai Adnan Ahmed, officers of all relevant departments and large numbers of people of the area were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Water Provincial Assembly Ghazi All Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

21 minutes ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fen ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fencing Clubs Championship

36 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

43 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur chairs divisional Polio task ..

Commissioner Sukkur chairs divisional Polio task force

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.