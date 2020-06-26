Issues of PHA being resolved gradually

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said that issues of the department were being resolved gradually

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said that issues of the department were being resolved gradually.

Addressing the ceremony of regularization orders distribution among the drivers here on Friday, Robina Kosar said that contractual employees were being regularized and other issues faced by the employees being resolved on top priority.

She said that PHA administration utilizing all possible resources for welfare of the employees.

Director Admin urged newly regularized employees to work hard and give their best in order to improve performance of the department.