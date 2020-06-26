UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issues Of PHA Being Resolved Gradually

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Issues of PHA being resolved gradually

Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said that issues of the department were being resolved gradually

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said that issues of the department were being resolved gradually.

Addressing the ceremony of regularization orders distribution among the drivers here on Friday, Robina Kosar said that contractual employees were being regularized and other issues faced by the employees being resolved on top priority.

She said that PHA administration utilizing all possible resources for welfare of the employees.

Director Admin urged newly regularized employees to work hard and give their best in order to improve performance of the department.

Related Topics

All Best Top

Recent Stories

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

3 minutes ago

Madagascar's 'Colosseum' sparks outrage

10 seconds ago

Chief Secretary sanctions 184 jobs against decease ..

11 seconds ago

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs102,800 per tola ..

14 seconds ago

Faisalabad Development Authority seals 4 illegal h ..

17 seconds ago

ICRC Official Urges Int'l Community to Rescue Syri ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.