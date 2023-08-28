Issues of police employees to be addressed on priority: Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO)

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday said that the Islamabad police would leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and all issues of its employees would be addressed on priority to boost the morale of the force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday said that the Islamabad police would leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and all issues of its employees would be addressed on priority to boost the morale of the force.

He convened a significant gathering at the Police Line Headquarters. This gathering, known as the "police darbar," saw the active participation of male and female police officers, as well as employees representing various divisions of the Islamabad Capital Police.

During the Darbar, attended by Chief Police Officers (CPOs), Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs), officers had the opportunity to raise both personal and official concerns before the police chief Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

Immediate resolutions were provided for some of the issues presented during the gathering, underlining the commitment to swiftly address the challenges faced by the police force.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the importance of maintaining high morale among the police force and reminded officers of their unique responsibility as chosen individuals, stating, "Allah has chosen you out of millions to serve the people.

You should use these powers for the pleasure of Allah and the protection of your citizens." Islamabad police chief also highlighted ongoing measures taken to enhance the welfare of police employees. These include agreements with various institutions to provide top-notch educational and medical facilities to the families of police personnel.

Additionally, modern facilities are being introduced at the police lines headquarters, and the construction of the National Police Hospital is underway.

Promoting a fair and efficient promotion system, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan assured that all pending promotions would be expedited, as he reaffirmed, "Promotion is your fundamental right. If you face any challenges, please do not hesitate to contact me. My office doors are always open for you." In closing, Dr. Akbar Nasarkhan encouraged officers and young recruits to work diligently and with dedication. He vowed to continue supporting their efforts and reminded them of their pivotal role in enhancing the city's well-being.

He said, "If you are strong, your commander will be strong. You represent an excellent force. Treat your uniform as your pride and wear it with honor."The gathering concluded with a group photo, highlighting unity among the officers and Jawans.