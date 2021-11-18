Issues of policemen to be resolved for effective performance

The police are committed to resolve the issues of its personnel which would held to improve their performance and accomplishment of responsibilities in an efficient manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The police are committed to resolve the issues of its personnel which would held to improve their performance and accomplishment of responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would take every possible steps to resolve problems of its personnel on priority, said ASP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul during a meeting with officials and traffic policemen.

The policemen highlighted the issues being faced to them during this interaction while the ASP (Traffic) assured to resolve them.

She directed to provide quality meal and accommodation as well as the best treatment facilities to the personnel of the force.

She said the purpose of this interaction was to boost the morale of the policemen and ensure welfare steps for them.