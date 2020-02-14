Issues of public interest discussed in Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Lawmakers, on Thursday, discussed various issues including relief work in rain and snowfall affected areas of the province, price hike, shortage of edible foods and law and order situation in the provincial assembly session.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired the requisition session of the assembly.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar asked Federal Secretary Petroleum, MD and GM of Sui Southern Gas Company to address gas related problems of masses.

He also directed Director General PDMA to come to the assembly session and brief the House regarding relief activities in rain and snowfall affected areas of Balochistan.

Later, Deputy Speaker Babar adjourned the session for indefinite period.