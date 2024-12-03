Open Menu

Issues Of Special Persons Highlighted

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Kot addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Rahmat Ali, Focal Person for Visually Impaired Individuals in District Kot Addu, raised serious concerns over the pressing challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

Speaking to the media, he highlighted issues such as lack of access to education, healthcare, awareness, and employment opportunities, which continue to exacerbate the hardships of the marginalized segment of society.

