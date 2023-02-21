UrduPoint.com

Issues Of Textile Industry To Be Resolved On Priority, SM Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Issues of textile industry to be resolved on priority, SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that the textile sector is an important sector for earning foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities, its problems will be solved on priority basis He said this while chairing an important meeting to discuss the problems of social security, energy issues faced by textile sector and delay in the provision of electricity connection, held here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, representatives of APTMA, Officers of Department of Energy and Labour, officials of LESCO, FESCO, IESCO and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said that the textile sector has great importance in Pakistan and the government will provide full cooperation for the immediate solution of the problems including provision of electricity connection.

SM Tanveer said "I am available round the clock to solve the problems of industrialists and quick solution of the energy problems will be provided to textile sector".

He said that workable plan would be made with the consultation of stakeholders and a committee was formed for this purpose.

APTMA representatives said that textile mill owners were being faced industry closure due to energy problems, on this the provincial minister said that they have not come to shut down the industry of Punjab but to run it. The problems of the industrialists will be solved on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exchange Punjab Commerce Textile Government Industry Islamabad Electric Supply Company LESCO FESCO Labour Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

55 seconds ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

2 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

2 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.