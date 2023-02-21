Issues of textile industry to be resolved on priority, SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that the textile sector is an important sector for earning foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities, its problems will be solved on priority basis He said this while chairing an important meeting to discuss the problems of social security, energy issues faced by textile sector and delay in the provision of electricity connection, held here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, representatives of APTMA, Officers of Department of Energy and Labour, officials of LESCO, FESCO, IESCO and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said that the textile sector has great importance in Pakistan and the government will provide full cooperation for the immediate solution of the problems including provision of electricity connection.

SM Tanveer said "I am available round the clock to solve the problems of industrialists and quick solution of the energy problems will be provided to textile sector".

He said that workable plan would be made with the consultation of stakeholders and a committee was formed for this purpose.

APTMA representatives said that textile mill owners were being faced industry closure due to energy problems, on this the provincial minister said that they have not come to shut down the industry of Punjab but to run it. The problems of the industrialists will be solved on a priority basis.