UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issues Of Traders To Be Resolved: Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:39 PM

Issues of traders to be resolved: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said the business community was an asset for the country and the security of businessmen was the prime task of the administration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said the business community was an asset for the country and the security of businessmen was the prime task of the administration.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Bara bazar led by its President Haji Arshad here at his office, the DC said problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

He asked the traders to give suggestion for the removal of encroachments for smooth flow of traffic in city areas.

Anwar said in the first phase, encroachments from Fawara chowk to Liaqat bagh would be removed while encroachments from other main markets would be removed in 2nd phase, he added.

The president Anjuman Tajraan on the occasion said the traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to end encroachments in the city.

Related Topics

Business Traffic Bagh Anjuman Market From

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

40 minutes ago

Search operation launched in Ghari Afghana, adjoin ..

1 minute ago

Govt starts crackdown against hoarding masks: Sind ..

1 minute ago

German Disease Control Authority Raises Coronaviru ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Latvia Rises to 49 - H ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 17 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.