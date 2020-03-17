Issues of traders to be resolved: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said the business community was an asset for the country and the security of businessmen was the prime task of the administration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said the business community was an asset for the country and the security of businessmen was the prime task of the administration.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Bara bazar led by its President Haji Arshad here at his office, the DC said problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

He asked the traders to give suggestion for the removal of encroachments for smooth flow of traffic in city areas.

Anwar said in the first phase, encroachments from Fawara chowk to Liaqat bagh would be removed while encroachments from other main markets would be removed in 2nd phase, he added.

The president Anjuman Tajraan on the occasion said the traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to end encroachments in the city.