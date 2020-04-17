Issues of traders to be resolved: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd Anwar ul Haq Friday urged the business community to cooperate with the district administration and ensure provision of essentials to the general public at controlled rates.

Talking to a delegation of city trade bodies representatives here at his office , the DC said that problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

He said that only those businesses would be allowed to work that were notified by the Punjab government.

He asked the traders to play an effective role during lockdown and make a mechanism to control the prices during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Anwar said that stern action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would be found involved in hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

The President Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir,Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and others on the occasion ensured that traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to provide relief to people during this critical time.