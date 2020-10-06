A delegation of journalists from North Waziristan Tuesday called on Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash here at Minister Block, Civil Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of journalists from North Waziristan Tuesday called on Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash here at Minister Block, Civil Secretariat.

The delegation consisting of North Waziristan Press Club General Secretary Ehsan Dawar and other members including Inaam Dawar, Naseerullah shared their issues with the special assistant.

Kamran Bangash keenly listened to the issues of tribal journalists and said every possible help and facility would be provided to them. The tribal journalists, he said, performed amid unfavorable situations and the government was well aware of their problems.

He urged upon the journalists to highlight issues of the people of tribal districts so that the government could address them well in time.

The CM aide said after merger of tribal districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the journalists and press clubs have equal rights at par with settled areas adding addressing issues of people of newly merged districts was among topmost priority of the government.

He said the chief minister has announced Rs 2 million for the press clubs of tribal districts that would help address the issues of tribal journalists to a great extent.

He further said that following instruction from Chief Minister Mahmaood Khan all journalists were being provided due perks and privileges and steps were already underway to address issues of journalists in the shortest possible time.