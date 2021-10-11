UrduPoint.com

Issues Of Water Distribution To Be Settled Through Dialogue: Moonis Elahi

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

Issues of water distribution to be settled through dialogue: Moonis Elahi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi Monday said the Sindh's stance on water distribution issue had been listened while the issue would be settled through dialogue after taking the point of views of other provinces.

He said this in a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with a delegation here at the Sindh Chief Minister House.

Federal Secretary for Water Resources Shehzad Bangash, Joint Secretary Water Meher Ali Shah and Director Asher Abbas were among the members of the delegation led by the Federal Minister for Water Resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that the federal government wanted to take all stakeholders on board on water distribution and intend to resolve the issues through dialogue.

The Sindh chief minister was accompanied by Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi, Chief Engineer Irrigation Zarif Khero, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Fayyaz Jatoi, Director Irrigation Shahbaz and Irsa Member Zahid Junejo.

They held detailed discussion on the matters related to water distribution.

The Sindh chief minister expressed gratitude to the federal minister for visiting them to discuss the issues.

The CM also discussed downstream Kotri with Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and said that it was necessary to release water in the sea to save the Delta.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) should ensure that link canals should not be opened during Kharif season.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water Moonis Elahi Jatoi Kotri Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solution ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solutions initiative

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic coop ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Malaysian Ambassa ..

56 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive troph ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November fe ..

Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November featuring participants from 70 c ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workpl ..

AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workplace awareness of medical emerg ..

1 hour ago
 48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting ..

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting over than 60,000 visitors

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.