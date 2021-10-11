Issues of water distribution to be settled through dialogue: Moonis Elahi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi Monday said the Sindh's stance on water distribution issue had been listened while the issue would be settled through dialogue after taking the point of views of other provinces.

He said this in a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with a delegation here at the Sindh Chief Minister House.

Federal Secretary for Water Resources Shehzad Bangash, Joint Secretary Water Meher Ali Shah and Director Asher Abbas were among the members of the delegation led by the Federal Minister for Water Resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that the federal government wanted to take all stakeholders on board on water distribution and intend to resolve the issues through dialogue.

The Sindh chief minister was accompanied by Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi, Chief Engineer Irrigation Zarif Khero, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Fayyaz Jatoi, Director Irrigation Shahbaz and Irsa Member Zahid Junejo.

They held detailed discussion on the matters related to water distribution.

The Sindh chief minister expressed gratitude to the federal minister for visiting them to discuss the issues.

The CM also discussed downstream Kotri with Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and said that it was necessary to release water in the sea to save the Delta.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) should ensure that link canals should not be opened during Kharif season.