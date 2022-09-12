Issues regarding traffic, encroachment in Havelain to be resolved soon: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired a meeting regarding the solution of traffic and encroachment problems of Tehsil Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired a meeting regarding the solution of traffic and encroachment problems of Tehsil Havelian.

Chairing the meeting, he directed Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Havelian to ensure the implementation of traffic laws with the support of the Traffic Police. National Highways Authority (NHA) should ensure the implementation of Havelian Ayub Bridge and Langra Bridge restoration, adding he said.

Tariq Marwat also instructed TMA Havelian to finalize steps for the park in Havelian city, Forest Department must ensure plantation at Dhamtoor Bypass road while TMA Abbottabad and TMA Havelian should guarantee the implementation of the right of way and building line within their limits.

He said that the provision of facilities for tourists and the construction of washrooms in various areas of Galyat and Thandyani was the top priority of the district administration.

The meeting was attended by Tehsil Mayor Havelian Atif Munsif Khan, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, Executive Engineer C&W Highways Abdul Samad, Representative FWO Cap. Abid Butt, AAC Havelian Lubna Iqbal, DSP Haveliyan Saima Zafar, Deputy Director NHA, TMO Havelian Sajjad Haider, and Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat.