Issues Settled With Protesters; Said SALU Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:56 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The administration of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, in its clarification on Tuesday has claimed that on June 02, some students, majority from the outside, had allegedly cut off the electric and water supplies of the administration block and made the staff hostage to cause embarrassment to the university, while they also disturbed the students and visitors of nine districts of upper Sindh, who visited the university for their educational or documentation purposes.

While addressing a press conference at the university premises, the Dean Faculty of Sciences, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, said some students, majority from the outside, had allegedly cut off the electric and water supplies of the administration block and made the staff hostage while also causing disturbance among students and visitors of nine districts of upper Sindh.

The university administration had immediately contacted the police to intervene and control the situation, and the police came and negotiated with the protesting students.

Meanwhile, after the approval of the vice-chancellor SALU, a notification has been issued, in which the 210 remaining cheques would be disbursed in two installments.

