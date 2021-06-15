Issues settled with protesters; said SALU spokesperson

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The administration of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, in its clarification on Tuesday has claimed that on June 02, some students, majority from the outside, had allegedly cut off the electric and water supplies of the administration block and made the staff hostage to cause embarrassment to the university, while they also disturbed the students and visitors of nine districts of upper Sindh, who visited the university for their educational or documentation purposes.

The university administration had immediately contacted the police to intervene and control the situation, and the police came and negotiated with the protesting students.

Meanwhile, after the approval of the vice-chancellor SALU, a notification has been issued, in which the 210 remaining cheques would be disbursed in two installments.