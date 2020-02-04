UrduPoint.com
Issues With Coalition Partners To Be Resolved Soon: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:39 PM

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that differences between political alliances was a routine matter as the government would address the issues with its allies soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that differences between political alliances was a routine matter as the government would address the issues with its allies soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all legitimate reservations of allied political parties would be resolved with mutual understanding.

He said every political party had its own manifesto and keeping all allied parties intact was a bit difficult task.

He said National Accountability Bureau was an independent institution and it was working without any political intervention. If anyone had any reservation over any institution's impartiality then he or she should knock the doors of the courts.

Replying to a question, he said no one should be allowed to cultivate sugarcane in cotton belt but former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the first one who had given permission in that regard.

He said most of the politicians were owners of sugar mills but Prime Minister Imran Khan had no sugar mill, accusing owners of the sugar mills were getting more benefits then the farmers.

Nadeem Afzl Chan said wheat crisis always created in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) governments' tenures and they did not increased the prices of wheat to promote farmers but the present government had increased wheat prices for giving benefits to the farmers.

He claimed that there were three division in the PML-N at the moment.

To another query, he said he was totally against the increase in salaries of the parliamentarians at this crucial time and proposed that rest of the segments of the society and public sector should reduce their perks and privileges for the sake of the country.

