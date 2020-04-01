Issuing of new driver licenses stopped for copping virus in Quetta: SSP Traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Issuing of new driver licenses has been temporarily stopped in Quetta due to coronavirus situation and lockdown in the areas in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Quetta Nazir Ahmad Kurd told APP on Wednesday that this measure has taken to comply with the government's precautionary steps against the deadly virus.

He said implementation of precautionary measures was essential because the coronavirus would be only defeated through adopting preventive measures, saying that so therefore, they have decided to remain closed license branch of the Traffic Office.

He said that as soon as conditions would be improved when order would be issued for opening of the branch of Traffic License for deriving license and urged the people to avoid rush places in order to save them from pandemic.