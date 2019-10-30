UrduPoint.com
Ist Int'l Symposium On Psychiatric Morbidity Concludes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

A three-day first International symposium titled "Psychiatric Morbidity, Its Impacts on Infant, Children, Parents and Adult Population" concluded at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A three-day first International symposium titled "Psychiatric Morbidity, Its Impacts on Infant, Children, Parents and Adult Population" concluded at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) here on Wednesday.

International delegates: Dr Alexandra Harrison, Dr Ghulam Qadir, Dr Huda Zenati, Dr Zeeshan, and Dr Naeemullah Leghari from NMU delivered lectures.

Two training sessions of doctors were held at Children's Complex and Nishtar Hospital, respectively, wherein, medics of South Punjab participated in large number.

Vice Chancellor, NMU, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha appreciated the efforts of organizers Dr Fauzia Zafar, Dr Waqar Rabbani, Dr Naeem Ullah Legari, Dr Nusrat Buzdar and others.

He said that they would try to organize such symposium in future also so that patients could be facilitated with modern techniques of treatment.

Later, he presented Multani Ajrak, gifts and shield to foreign delegates besides giving away honoury shields among organizers.

A good number of doctors, nurses, paramadics and people from different walks of life attended the event.

