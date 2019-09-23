Ist national conference on Economic Development on 24th October at Comsats university abbottabad

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):The two days first national conference on Economic Development would be held on October 24-25 in Abbottabad. This was stated by the Vice president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Haji Iftikhar Ahmed while addressing a meeting at Comsats University.

He further said that this conference would be helpful for increasing employment opportunities in Hazara division.

The vice president FPCCI stated "we have discussed several agenda items that would be very useful to promote the industry and tourism in Hazara division and KP."We would also establish stalls where the products of the local industry would be displayed which would be a source of attraction for rest of the country, Haji Iftikhar said.

Talking about the industrial revolution and competition with the rest of the world Haji Iftikhar said that government should establish Cottage Industry Development Board for the development of small industry and also introduce tax reforms for this sector.

Provide facilities to the industrialists to meet the challenge of Chinese industry and reach the international markets which would flourish the local industries.

The World Bank representative Waqar Ahmed informed the meeting that we have allocated 70 million rupees for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism sector which would be helpful for the progress of the sector.Earlier, in the meeting the tourism, mines and minerals sectors were discussed and the difficulties faced by the industries in Hazara division and effects of CPEC on the local industries.World Bank's rep Waqar Ahmed, Manager Economic Zone Dr. Bilal, representative of FPCCI, representative of KP industry and tourism and Comsats university Abbottabad were present.