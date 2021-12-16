Ist Overseas Global Convention on 23rd

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The first 'Overseas Global Convention' of Overseas Pakistanis living around the world will be held at Governor's House on December 23.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the overseas Pakistanis in the convention exclusively while overseas Pakistanis from all over the world including Europe will attend the convention.

Syed Makhdoom Tariq Ul Hassan, Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab here Thursday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed with him the matters regarding preparations for the convention as well as the steps taken to address the issues of overseas Pakistanis, arrangements for the Overseas Global Convention and other issues.

The convention will also be addressed by Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Syed Makhdoom Tariq Ul Hassan. Overseas Pakistanis from around the world including Europe, United States and United Kingdom have been invited to attend the convention.

During the meeting, the Governor said that the role played by overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan's development and prosperity could not be described in words.

The Federal and Punjab governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan were working 24 hours to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and any kind of oppression and injustice against overseas Pakistanis would not be tolerated, he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the PTI government had also fulfilled its promise to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and the government would ensure that overseas Pakistanis cast their votes in the next general election for which full cooperation would be made with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The government also appreciates the role played by overseas Pakistanis in rescuing Pakistan from economic bankruptcy, he added.

The Governor also appreciated the services of Makhdoom Tariq, and said that the doors of Governor House were open round the clock for Overseas Pakistanis. "We will stand with Overseas Pakistanis in every difficulty," he vowed.

Syed Makhdoom Tariq Ul Hassan said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the commissionwas working day and night to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.