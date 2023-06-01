UrduPoint.com

IST, PSF Collaborate To Host Space Maker Camp 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

IST, PSF collaborate to host Space Maker Camp 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Institute of Space Technology (IST) has joined hands with the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) to host the Space Maker Camp 2023, scheduled to be held at IST from June 07-09.

The camp, planned under the framework of Chinese Association of Science and Technology for Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp, will be held in collaboration with the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), IST.

According to an official of NCGSA, the Primary objective of this camp is to ignite a passion for space exploration and serve as a catalyst in inspiring the forthcoming generation of scientists and engineers.

Space Maker Camp 2023 provides a unique opportunity for students in grades 8 to 12 to immerse themselves in the design and development of Small Satellites.

Over the course of three days, the camp will feature a combination of lectures and hands-on activities, providing participants with valuable insights into space mission design, satellite subsystems design and integration, as well as launch and ground segment operations.

Through active engagement in all phases of satellite development, students will acquire invaluable practical experience and develop a profound comprehension of satellite technology and its intricate development processes.

The highlight of the camp will be the development, testing, and launch of a model student satellite at IST.

This camp, organized in the context of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between IST and PSF, is the culmination of collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Science and Technology, China, and the Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan.

As part of these collaborative efforts, China has generously presented Pakistan with a donation of 10 student satellite kits.

