Ist Ramazan on Wednesday as moon sighted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The faithful will begin fasting on Wednesday as the moon of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was sighted in most of the country on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a news conference here at Aukaf Plaza on Charsadda Road, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said the moon of holy month of fasting was seen by a large number of people in most parts of the country.

It was a rare occasion that the holy month of Ramazan has begun across the country on same day, he added.

The meeting was attended by members of Central Ruet-e-Hilal and zonal committees, senior officials of Met office, Aukaf and others relevant departments.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad congratulated the entire nation on starting of the holy month and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.