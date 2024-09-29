IST to celebrate World Space Week 2024 with focus on Space and Climate Change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Institute of Space Technology (IST), in collaboration with the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), is all set to celebrate World Space Week (WSW) 2024 through a series of activities in the month of October.

According to the IST, this annual event is celebrated globally from October 4-10 and endorsed by the United Nations and underscores the critical role of space science and technology in shaping the future of humanity.

This year’s theme, “Space and Climate Change,” aims to raise awareness of the contributions of space technology in environmental monitoring and climate solutions.

Maintaining its past trend of celebrating World Space Week, IST has planned to mark this important occasion through a number of activities from October 8-10.

Designed for students from Grades 6 to 12, the event will feature 10 categories and 70 educational modules, offering a range of activities including space recitations, trivia, creative writing, technology demonstrations, models and collectibles, art and design, performing arts, life and sustainability, and space for climate change.

The deadline for registration to participate in these activities is September 30, with a fee of PKR 10,000 per institute. The participants can register at the following link: ncgsa.org.pk/wsw-2024.

IST and NCGSA continue to empower the next generation of scientists, innovators, and climate leaders by providing an exciting platform for students to explore the intersection of space technology and climate action.

For the past 19 years, the Institute of Space Technology (IST) has proudly led the celebration of World Space Week (WSW) from October 4-10, a global event endorsed by the United Nations to honor the remarkable achievements in space science and technology and their profound contributions to humanity.

Since 2005, IST has served as a dynamic platform for students to engage in immersive STEM and STEAM-based activities, competitions, and hands-on projects, igniting curiosity and passion for space exploration.

This enduring tradition has not only inspired young minds but also fostered a deep appreciation for the critical role that space technology plays in advancing scientific progress and addressing global challenges.

Through World Space Week, IST has championed space education on a national scale, empowering students to innovate, think creatively, and pursue careers in space science in alignment with the global vision set by the United Nations.

By nurturing the next generation of space enthusiasts, IST continues to pave the way for future leaders and innovators in the space sector, ensuring a brighter, more technologically advanced future for all.

World Space Week is the annual week of celebrating achievements and contributions of Space Science, technology, and its applications. In order to educate young students and the general masses about the bounties of space technology and its applications, United Nations General Assembly has declared 4th-10th October as World Space Week.

UN General Assembly selected 4th to commemorate the launch of the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, on 4th October 1957, and the signing of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, on 10th October 1967.

World Space Week Association (www.worldspaceweek.org), a non-government, non-profit international organization, coordinates this celebratory week worldwide through National Coordinators appointed in each country.

In Pakistan, the event is coordinated by the country’s National Coordinator, the Secretary of National Space Agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO, through Space Education and Awareness Drive (SEAD).