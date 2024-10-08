IST Unveils Pakistan’s Largest Space Festivities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Institute of Space Technology (IST) inaugurated World Space Week (WSW) 2024 in a ceremony held on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a grand three-day celebration dedicated to space science, technology, and innovation.
The event was launched under the global theme of "Space and Climate Change", emphasizing the vital role of space technology in understanding, monitoring, and addressing the impacts of climate change on our planet.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Vice Chancellor of IST, Major General Rehan Abdul Baqi (R), who, in his welcome address, commended the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) for its pivotal role in organizing the event.
He acknowledged NCGSA’s ongoing efforts to promote space science education in Pakistan and highlighted that IST has been at the forefront of celebrating World Space Week for 19 consecutive years, fostering a rich legacy of space awareness and innovation in the country.
The Vice-Chancellor further remarked the world is facing a multitude of environmental and climatic challenges today, and space technology offers invaluable solutions to better comprehend and mitigate these changes.
Through the use of satellites, remote sensing, and data analysis, we can monitor the Earth's atmosphere, detect changes in weather patterns, and understand the repercussions of climate change on ecosystems.
Addressing the young participants from schools and colleges, he emphasized, "You are the future of this nation, and we all look up to you to shape the future of not just Pakistan, but the entire world.
Your passion, innovation, and determination are what will drive us towards a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow."
IST is dedicated to equipping the youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage these space-based technologies for a sustainable and resilient future.
World Space Week 2024 at IST is witnessing unprecedented participation, with over 2,000 participants from more than 45 institutions representing 10+ cities across Pakistan.
The event is supported by 45+ space ambassadors and 50+ adjudicators, all working collectively to inspire and engage the next generation of space scientists and enthusiasts.
In addition, 100+ dedicated students from IST are actively managing and organizing the event, ensuring a smooth and enriching experience for all attendees.
The three-day celebration features an array of interactive and engaging activities, including competitions, hands-on workshops, and project displays.
More than 75 modules have been meticulously curated to cater to the diverse interests of participants, ranging from space science enthusiasts to potential engineers and researchers.
The event aims to inspire students to think innovatively about how space technology can be harnessed to tackle climate change—whether through monitoring deforestation, predicting natural disasters, or supporting sustainable agricultural practices.
The event is being celebrated under the patronage of the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), a flagship project of the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA starts renovation & maintenance work of Liaquat Bagh2 minutes ago
-
19 years after devastating earthquake, Balakot survivors still deprived of basic facilities2 minutes ago
-
KP districts report measles outbreak2 minutes ago
-
MNA distributes “Himmat Cards”2 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran appointed as convener of FPCCI food, snacks committee2 minutes ago
-
Girl killed, seven injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Sewerage connection work begins in Sahiwal12 minutes ago
-
UoS announces results of Associate Degree Programmes12 minutes ago
-
October 8’s grief still fresh, says Mushaal Mullick12 minutes ago
-
5th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to begin at University of Malakand, attracting nation’s brightest ..22 minutes ago
-
Two alleged robbers killed22 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start Canola cultivation immediately22 minutes ago