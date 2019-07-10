ISTA formally declares accredited status for Central Seed Testing Laboratory Islamabad

Owing to the efforts made by Food and Agriculture Organization for production of quality seeds in Pakistan, the International Seed Testing Associations (ISTA) has formally declared accredited status for Central Seed Testing Laboratory (CSTL) of Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Owing to the efforts made by food and Agriculture Organization for production of quality seeds in Pakistan , the International Seed Testing Associations (ISTA) has formally declared accredited status for Central Seed Testing Laboratory (CSTL) of Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The FAO Pakistan over the last two years has been actively supporting FSC&RD and under the Technical Cooperation Program (TCP) it had help in building capacity of FSC&RD to facilitate seed and plant supply industry regulation, followed by the ongoing TCP improved capacity in use of plant genetic resources for varietal development and integration in the seed system.

Playing an instrumental role in setting up the necessary systems and expertise required, FAO with the FSC&RD has also organized a training program on seed sampling and seed testing to meet ISTA accreditation requirements, said a press release issued by FAO on Wednesday.

In this regard, two international consultants, Dr. Maria Duter Elena and Dr Sergio Pasquini had trained the officials, covering areas of seed sampling, purity analysis and moisture testing in line with International Seed testing Association (ISTA) guidelines, while, reviewing the systems and procedures put in place.

This training enabled the Central Seed Testing Laboratory Islamabad in meeting the last and final requirements of accreditation.

The FAO Country Representative Ms. Mina Dowlatchahi said that the accreditation of the first Pakistan Central Seed Testing Laboratory Islamabad was an important achievement making headway and bringing to international standards in Pakistan's Seed System.

FAO implemented the Technical Cooperation Program Facility (TCPF) on improved capacity in use of plant genetic resources for varietal development and Integration in the Seed System, she added.�She further said that this technical cooperation aimed to facilitate government institutions in professional handling of plant genetic resources, crop variety development and seed system regulations in line with international best practices.

She said that this enabled institutions to align their activities and programs in line with the amendments through enactment of "Seed (Amendment) Act 2015" and separate legislation of "Plant Breeders' Rights (PBR) Act 2016".