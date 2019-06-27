UrduPoint.com
Istanbul-bound Flight From Lahore Avoids Accident As Bird Hits Plane

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 8 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:45 AM

Istanbul-bound flight from Lahore avoids accident as bird hits plane

The Turkish Airline plane was safely landed.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th June, 2019) A Turkish airline flight avoided an accident as a bird hit an Istanbul-bound flight.

The flight had taken off from Lahore for Istanbul, Turkey when it was hit by a bird.

The Turkish Airline plane was safely landed.

Meanwhile, an An-24 plane of Angara airline made an emergency landing in the city of Nizhneangarsk in Russia after a failure of one of the engines.

The plane rolled off a runway, crashed into a building and caught fire. Nineteen people were injured while two pilots were killed.

Earlier, a flight from Dubai was hit by a bird during landing at Multan International Airport but the plane landed safely and all passengers remained unhurt.

The bird hit the engine of the plane causing damage to it when FlyDubai flight-325 was landing at the local airport, CAA spokesman said.

All the passengers got off the aircraft safely.

The plane was shifted to workshop and a special team of experts reached Multan from Dubai for inspection and repair of the aircraft. The plane would be sent to Dubai only after clearance from the team of experts.

