Istanbul Municipality to share experience to run tram in Karachi

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday said that experience of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality would be utilized for running tram service in Karachi

Both cities had faced difficulties after 1960s, Istanbul overcome the issues after 1980s but we are still striving to resolve them, the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to Istanbul Metropolitan's Deputy General Secretary and Director Rails during his visit to Turkey, said a statement issued here.

"We are considering all angles to complete the project in reasonable price. Karachi and Istanbul are attached with each other through culture and civilization", he said.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Director General Parks Taha Saleem and Senior Director Municipal Services Syed Salah ud din were also present on the occasion.

Deputy General Secretary Mr Ibrahim Orhan Demir and Director Rails Mr Serap Timur represented Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

It was decided in the meeting that Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality would cooperate with the KMC and exchange experiences and expertise for running tram service in Karachi.

Earlier after reaching Istanbul, Shallwani visited Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality where he saw the civic system and facilities being provided to the people.

Administrator and his team were briefed about road and rail infrastructure of Istanbul.

Shallwani also apprised Istanbul's officials about services being provided by the KMC said that resolution of issues related to mass transit is topmost priority.

He said that tram service was introduced in Karachi before creation of Pakistan but it was shut down.

"Karachi faces transport woes owing to its large number of population that's why we are considering restoration of tram service," he added.

Administrator said that Turkey and Pakistan have exemplary relations and the latter helped Pakistan in its development especially in construction and mass transit sectors.

He said similar efforts which are being provided to the people of Istanbul would be given to Karachiites.

Shallwani also thanked Turkish officials for their cooperation in uplifting civic facilities in Karachi.