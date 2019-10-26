Istehkam-e-Pakistan conference held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference was held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference was held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Saturday.

The conference was presided over by Peer Naqeeb ur Rehman while Moulana Peer Syed Chiragh ud Din, Peer Alama Izhar Ul Haq Bukhari and ulema from different were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Ulema distanced themselves from participation in the Azadi march and sit-in of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, saying that politics of sit-ins and protests would multiply problems of the masses in the country.

The speakers said the whole nation stands with the oppressed and persecuted Kashmiri Muslims. The UNO should take strict actions against the Indian barbarianism, he added.

They said it was for the first time in the history that a Pakistani prime minister raised his voice for Kashmiris.

They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet for raising the issue at all fora.

Peer Naqeeb announced that a 'black day' would be observed across the country against lockdown of India-held Kashmir and against prevailing atrocities of Indian armed forces at innocent people of Kashmir.

All classes and sects should unite for the promotion of peace and stability. The unprecedented sacrifices of the armed forces have strengthened and consolidated Pakistan and Istehkam e Pakistan guarantees the liberation of Kashmir.

He said the Ulama and religious community of Pakistan stand with its army, speakers said.