Open Menu

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Convention Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Istehkam-e-Pakistan convention held

Speakers at the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Convention, held in Mansoora here on Monday in the context of the fall of Dhaka and the current situation in Bangladesh, said that the wounds of the fall of Dhaka are still fresh today

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Speakers at the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Convention, held in Mansoora here on Monday in the context of the fall of Dhaka and the current situation in Bangladesh, said that the wounds of the fall of Dhaka are still fresh today.

They said that incident was the last fall of the Muslim Ummah. The fall of Dhaka was the result of the rulers' lust for power and the conspiracies of the enemies. East Pakistan became Bangladesh on December 16, 1971, but even today the wounds of the fall of Dhaka are fresh. Hindutva sank in the Arabian Sea with the restoration of Pak-Bangladesh relations, they added.

They said India was directly involved behind the fall of Dhaka.

India claims to be a secular and the world's largest democratic country, but its reality is like a big name and a small vision.

The convention was chaired by Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Ameer-ul-Azeem.

It was attended by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Central Punjab, Muhammad Javed Kasuri, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ziauddin Ansari, Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Azhar Bilal, senior journalists Sajjad Mir, Hafizullah Niazi, Zikrullah Mujahid, Malik Shahid Aslam, Ahmed Bilal, Ali Irtza Hasni, Mian Khabib Nazir, Abdul Aziz Abid, Hassan bin Salman and Mirza Abdul Rashid.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Bangladesh Punjab Dhaka Rashid December Muslim

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281, ..

Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cr ..

7 minutes ago
 Semifinal lineups for men, women football events a ..

Semifinal lineups for men, women football events at Quaid-e-Azam Games completed

2 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman reviews construction work on Diamer ..

WAPDA Chairman reviews construction work on Diamer-Basha Dam

2 minutes ago
 ICT Police assures complete security for Christian ..

ICT Police assures complete security for Christian community during Christmas

2 minutes ago
 Ireland props Furlong, Porter sign contract extens ..

Ireland props Furlong, Porter sign contract extensions

2 minutes ago
 Scholz says Germany needs 'massive' investment, es ..

Scholz says Germany needs 'massive' investment, especially in defence

2 minutes ago
Istehkam-e-Pakistan convention held

Istehkam-e-Pakistan convention held

2 minutes ago
 UK approves Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionai ..

UK approves Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire

2 minutes ago
 5 absent teachers suspended, 32 closed schools res ..

5 absent teachers suspended, 32 closed schools restored in Chaghi

2 minutes ago
 Court sentences accused to death in triple murder ..

Court sentences accused to death in triple murder case

2 minutes ago
 SBP Policy rate reduction to boost economic activi ..

SBP Policy rate reduction to boost economic activity in country, President FPCCI

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University organizes seminar on ‘Belt & R ..

Punjab University organizes seminar on ‘Belt & Road Initiative

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan