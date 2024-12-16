Speakers at the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Convention, held in Mansoora here on Monday in the context of the fall of Dhaka and the current situation in Bangladesh, said that the wounds of the fall of Dhaka are still fresh today

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Speakers at the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Convention, held in Mansoora here on Monday in the context of the fall of Dhaka and the current situation in Bangladesh, said that the wounds of the fall of Dhaka are still fresh today.

They said that incident was the last fall of the Muslim Ummah. The fall of Dhaka was the result of the rulers' lust for power and the conspiracies of the enemies. East Pakistan became Bangladesh on December 16, 1971, but even today the wounds of the fall of Dhaka are fresh. Hindutva sank in the Arabian Sea with the restoration of Pak-Bangladesh relations, they added.

They said India was directly involved behind the fall of Dhaka.

India claims to be a secular and the world's largest democratic country, but its reality is like a big name and a small vision.

The convention was chaired by Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Ameer-ul-Azeem.

It was attended by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Central Punjab, Muhammad Javed Kasuri, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ziauddin Ansari, Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Azhar Bilal, senior journalists Sajjad Mir, Hafizullah Niazi, Zikrullah Mujahid, Malik Shahid Aslam, Ahmed Bilal, Ali Irtza Hasni, Mian Khabib Nazir, Abdul Aziz Abid, Hassan bin Salman and Mirza Abdul Rashid.