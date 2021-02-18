UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Istehkam-e-Pakistan" Quiz, Essay Writing Competitions Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday organized a quiz and essay writing competition on "Istehkam-e-Pakistan" (Stability of Pakistan) at Frontier College for Women Peshawar.

Female students of eleven Girls' colleges across the district participated in the event.

In the women's category, Zarnaz and Hafsa bagged the first position, Huma and Nayab of Government Girls College Jamrud bagged the second position while Maleeha and Fatima of Government Girls College Nahaqi bagged the third position.

Gulbahar's Alishba secured second position while Zariab College's Maimuna secured third position.

The special guest of the function, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Dr. Razia Sultana distributed prizes among the students.

Principal Government College Peshawar Prof Nasrullah Khan, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Zarshad Hussain, Youth Officer Irfan, Additional Director Higher education Shah Gulun, Principal Frontier College for Women Prof Zal Huma, Principal Government Bacha Khan Girls College Dar Shehwar, City College were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Razia Sultana said PTI government has taken valuable steps for the rights of youth and especially women and has taken all possible steps for the advancement of women in every field.

She said that women have an important role to play in the development of a society, adding there are more facilities for female students than ever before and they should have to take advantage of it.

She said that such extracurricular activities are helpful in guiding students and guarantee a bright future for them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Jamrud Women Event All Government

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

50 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

50 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

50 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

50 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.