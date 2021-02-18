"Istehkam-e-Pakistan" Quiz, Essay Writing Competitions Held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday organized a quiz and essay writing competition on "Istehkam-e-Pakistan" (Stability of Pakistan) at Frontier College for Women Peshawar.

Female students of eleven Girls' colleges across the district participated in the event.

In the women's category, Zarnaz and Hafsa bagged the first position, Huma and Nayab of Government Girls College Jamrud bagged the second position while Maleeha and Fatima of Government Girls College Nahaqi bagged the third position.

Gulbahar's Alishba secured second position while Zariab College's Maimuna secured third position.

The special guest of the function, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Dr. Razia Sultana distributed prizes among the students.

Principal Government College Peshawar Prof Nasrullah Khan, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Zarshad Hussain, Youth Officer Irfan, Additional Director Higher education Shah Gulun, Principal Frontier College for Women Prof Zal Huma, Principal Government Bacha Khan Girls College Dar Shehwar, City College were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Razia Sultana said PTI government has taken valuable steps for the rights of youth and especially women and has taken all possible steps for the advancement of women in every field.

She said that women have an important role to play in the development of a society, adding there are more facilities for female students than ever before and they should have to take advantage of it.

She said that such extracurricular activities are helpful in guiding students and guarantee a bright future for them.