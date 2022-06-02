The Citizen Council Rawalpindi will bring out an Istehkam-i-Pakistan rally on Friday to express the resolve for the country's solidarity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Citizen Council Rawalpindi will bring out an Istehkam-i-Pakistan rally on Friday to express the resolve for the country's solidarity.

Anjuman Shayrian, Rawalpindi President Sharjil Mir on Thursday said the rally would start from Laiqat Bagh, Rawalpindi at 3 p.m.

and culminate in Islamabad. The rally's objective was to make the young generation aware of the sacrifices of Muslims of the Sub-continent and how Pakistan was created under the dynamic leadership of forefathers like Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Mir urged the citizens to participate in the rally to show their love for the homeland.