Istehsal day being observed against Indian atrocities in IIOJK :Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ):Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Affairs Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youme Istehsal) was being marked against illegally change of status of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, he said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and India could not change its demographic status illegally.

He said the stance of Pakistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was that Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the UN resolutions.

He said that it was right of Kashmiris to decide whether they wanted to live with India or Pakistan.

Ashrafi said: "It is unanimous decision of the armed forces, the people and the government that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the resolutions of United Nations".

A propaganda was being resorted to on the Kashmir issue that the OIC had changed its position on Kashmir, which was entirely untrue, he said.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan had never refused to dialogue, adding that more than 1.5 billion people live in the region and due to the Kashmir issue, the world peace was in danger.

"If India wants dialogue then the way of dialogue passes through Kashmir and talks are not possible without it," Ashrafi said.

He said the IIOJK had become the largest prison where aggression was continued, rape was common and sanctity of mosques was violated.

He said that India should immediately follow the UN resolutions and withdraw the decision of August 5.

"We are a country with a strong nation and army, and we want the Kashmir issue to be resolved soon," he said.

Ashrafi said that elections were about to come in India and its leaders were giving direct threats, whereas, they should remember Abhinandan.

About the PTI chairman, he said that Imran Khan was not more important than Kashmir issue, Tahir Ashrafi said.

On the issue of Kashmir, India committed a global violation on August 5, adding that the nation should be given awareness, he said.

He wished the political and religious leadership should learn a lesson from today's situation.

He said that gifts were given when you were in any government office and these gifts should be deposited to the Toshakhana and the national treasury.

"I can proudly say that if tea leaves and dates were given by the foreign delegations, I sent everything to the Toshakhana," he added.

He said that he never took anything even of a single penny from the Toshakhana.

Ashrafi said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were trialed by Imran Khan, adding that had Imran learnt a lesson, he would not have been faced today's situation.

He asked other political and administrative leaders to learn a lesson from Imran Khanand deposit the gifts received from abroad to the government treasury as Shariahalso ordered to surrender such gifts to the government treasury.