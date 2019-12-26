UrduPoint.com
Istrict Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf Meeting Of Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf presided over a meeting to review actions being taken to control crimes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf presided over a meeting to review actions being taken to control crimes.

According to police sources, the meeting was held at conference room of DPO Office that was attended by ASP Sadar Circle, Station House Officers and Investigation Officers.

Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that no corruption, physical torture and violence would be tolerated at police stations. He emphasized the need to avail and use modern technology and techniques to trace out whereabouts of criminals and to arrest them.

"Every police station should ensure completion of its record timely," he said, adding that senior police officials should keep eye on the performance of their subordinates. He asked investigation officers to ensue merit and transparency in investigation process.

