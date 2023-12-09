ISU-DoE&SE extends helping hands to special children in Chitral district

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Implementation Support Unit of the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education (ISU-DoE&SE) here on Saturday celebrated World Disability Day in the district, honoring the accomplishments and resilience of specially-abled children.

The event was graced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Director Programs (ISU), Program Manager (ISU) and officials from the Social Welfare Department as the participants.

ISU-DoE&SE’s commitment to inclusivity and recognizing the achievements of specially-abled children took center stage as it hosted special children alongside those who have achieved remarkable milestones in their lives, together with their parents.

Highlighting the significance of the day, the attendees were engaged in various games and activities tailored for children with disabilities, wherein parents enthusiastically participated, creating an atmosphere of joy, unity, and support.

DC Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan addressed the event and expressed heartfelt gratitude to ISU-D0E&SE and UNICEF for their unwavering support. He emphasized the pivotal role played by such celebrations in raising awareness and advocating for the rights and education of specially-abled children. He also announced to hold open katchery for the people with different abilities exclusively to ascertain their issues.

He pledged continued support for ISU-DoE&SE and UNICEF’s educational initiatives in the district, reinforcing the commitment to providing equal opportunities for every child. As a gesture of support and encouragement, ISU-DoE&SE distributed essential items, including school bags, first aid boxes, and stretchers, reinforcing the commitment to the well-being of children.

Additionally, prizes were awarded to the winning children, recognizing their participation and achievements in the event's activities. District Officer, Social Welfare Nusrat Jabeen elaborated in detail about the activities of her department for the well-being of the especial people in Chitral and said that all out efforts were being made to include them in the mainstream activities.

She urged upon the parents of special people to get their children registered with the social welfare for which it has opened a one-window facility while 4600 persons had already registered themselves to avail the facilities and concessions.

On this occasion, the representative of special people, Sanullah Chitrali expressed his gratitude for ISU-D0E&, UNICEF and the Department of Social Welfare for holding the event and expressed his satisfaction while he also pointed out a number of issues faced by them.

APP/mrb/ijz/1155