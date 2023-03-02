UrduPoint.com

IT Available Panacea To Revive Economy: FCCI

Published March 02, 2023

IT available panacea to revive economy: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq on Thursday said information technology (IT) was the only readily available panacea to revive economy.

Addressing the FCCI standing committee on IT, he said that 270 IT related companies were active in Faisalabad, adding that: "We must improve their ranking so that they could perform better and expand their IT related exports.

"In this connection, the standing committee should play a proactive role", he said and added that the FCCI was already making strenuous efforts to transform textile city into Cyberabad by promoting its IT base.

It was the only sector which could help the country to earn precious foreign exchange within the shortest possible time and with minimum investment, Dr Khurram Tariq said.

The function was also attended by Chairman IT Committee Qamar Aftab, Dr Tanvir, Dr Arshad,Dr Shahzad and Dr Habib Aslam Gaba in addition to other members of the standing committee.

