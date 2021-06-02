IT-based E-challan system of Punjab to strictly deal with traffic violators

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A much-awaited electronic payment system for traffic challan was successful introduced in Punjab to strictly check all road violators and in aim for public safety as part of its modernization plan for better control of traffic flow, Chief administration officers in Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Muhammad Kamran Khan said on Wednesday.

E Challans can now easily be paid through the mobile banking system, through internet banking, through the ATM service and helpline number, he said while speaking to a Private news channel.

He said installed cameras would capture the violation of traffic rules committed in any part of the city and challan/fine ticket would be dispatched to the violator at their home address.

The violator would have to pay the fine amount within 10 days otherwise their vehicle would be impounded, he added.

He said through Punjab Excise & Taxation department PSCA have been collecting all provinces including Islamabad city's vehicle data, adding, all road violators would get their challan on their door steps.

He warned that citizen who travel to Lahore would also be monitored with E challan system and they would get challan if they violate Punjab traffic rules while travelling.

He said If any person violate the traffic rules he/she would get a quick text on their mobile phones.

PSCA officer said that online payment of e-challan would save citizens valuable time and help maintain social distance in Covid period.

He said that the best police officers have been deployed in Safe City and the authority is helping in crime control and traffic management.

Punjab Police was taking all possible measures for the convenience of the people and these initiatives will continue, he mentioned.

E-Service centers and E-Challan system are the best step for the convenience of common citizens, he added.

Replying a Query, he assured that all non functional safe city cameras would be functional on priority as well for the security of citizens.