IT-based Policing Being Promoted For Crime Control: AIG Training

December 08, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Training Punjab Police Zulfiqar Hameed has said that Information Technology based policing is being promoted to control crimes in the province.

He was talking to officers participating in the 35th mid-career management course at the Central Police Office and answering their questions on Thursday. He said that atmosphere of trust between the police and ordinary citizens was also being enhanced. In this regard, an open door policy had been adopted.

The AIG said that free registration of crimes was helping eradicate organised crime, while the investigation system had been made more efficient with effective supervision. He said that the process of accountability in the Punjab Police had been accelerated and professional matters were being conducted under the policy of first reward then punishment.

The officers participating in the 35th mid-career management course, under training at the National Institute of Management Islamabad, conducted a study tour to the Central Police Office.

The delegation included 16 trainee officers and supporting staff including eight women officers.

Zulfiqar Hameed welcomed the delegation on their arrival at the Central Police Office. DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed the officers under training about modern services and working of Punjab Police. The participants were briefed about Punjab Police's public service delivery projects, specialised forces and other operational procedures. After the briefing, the trainee officers also asked questions about the professional affairs of the Punjab Police.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir said that millions of citizens were benefiting from police service centres every month in all districts of the province, while effective use of digital media was being ensured for public awareness, coordination and provision of facilities to them.

Members of the delegation also paid tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs of the Punjab Police. DIG R&D, DIG Training, AIG Admin & Security and other officers were also present.

