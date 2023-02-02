IT-based policing progressing with effective use of info-tech: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said the journey from traditional policing to IT-based policing is rapidly progressing with the effective use of information technology and modern practices in providing services to citizens, along with eradication of crimes

He was talking to the officers of the 32nd Senior Management Course, who were on a study tour to the Central Police Office, here on Thursday. The IGP said that in view of the recent wave of terrorism, search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations had been accelerated across the province, and the process of eliminating criminals and evil elements and their facilitators was going on. He said that Police Khidmat Marakaz in all districts of the province and police service counters in district headquarters hospitals were providing facilities to hundreds of citizens on a daily basis.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that 1,787 Complaint Management System had been further activated to solve the problems of citizens without any delay. "Along with the senior officers, I myself am listening to the calls of the citizens on daily basis," he said adding that show-cause notices were being given to DSPs on applications for non-registration of cases or poor investigation, while departmental action was being taken by suspending SHOs and other officials.

The IGP Punjab said that transparent and impartial accountability was main component of his policing policy, and that was why actions had been accelerated under zero tolerance against corruption, abuse of power and non-professionalism.

The delegation from National Institute of Management Karachi included 39 under-training officers, who were briefed by Additional IGP Operations Waqas Nazir about Punjab Police's working, professional matters, and specialised forces. A documentary on modern services and operational procedures of the Punjab Police was also shown to the under-training officers.

The trainee officers asked various questions about professional affairs of the police force and the challenges faced by it.

At the end of the study tour, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IGP Punjab and the trainee officers.

Additional IGP Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IGP Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IGP Logistics and Procurement Raja Raiffat Mukhtar, Additional IGP Investigation Sultan Chaudhry, Additional IGP Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and DIG IT Ahsan Younis, along with other officers, were also present.