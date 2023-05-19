IT-based program to be launched for eligible students: DC

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that the district administration was taking measures to promote IT education across the district.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting related to IT education in the educational institutions of the district at the DC office on Friday.

According to a district administration spokesman, tn the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock Adnan Anjum Raja, CEO Education Attock Malik Fateh Khan, Deputy Director Colleges Arshad Khan, DEO Secondary Akram Zia, MS Government Isfandyar Bukhari District Hospital Attock Dr Jawad Elahi, Dr Khalid and Dr Farhan, SNADC Office Muhammad Sufian from COMSATS University Attock were also present.

Various topics related to IT education in schools and colleges across the district were discussed. The meeting decided that an IT-based project called 'Learn and Earn' would be started for the eligible students of the district, who would be imparted training in freelancing, creative designing skills, social media marketing, etc., he added.